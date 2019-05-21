Sammy Hagar And The Circle Kicks Off Big Concert Season At DTE Wednesday

(104.3 WOMC) -- It’s great to have a show like “The Circle” with such a fresh, yet familiar, vibe coming this early to DTE Energy Music Theatre, PK.

What is The Circle? It’s the band that almost....wasn’t. Remember when Sammy Hagar gave Michael Anthony, the go-ahead to do the Van Halen reunion if it happened?

Well, the VH reunion did not happen and that paved the way for this nice surprise.

The Circle is, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony (bass), Vic Johnson (guitar) and on drums...Jason Bonham!

It’s going to rocking mix of classics with some new stuff from The Circle. These guys are total pros with great songs, and having Jason Bonham, driving the band like Thor meets Ben Hur, really works for me.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle at DTE Energy Music Theatre Wednesday, May 22. See you there!