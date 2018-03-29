Ronnie Wood Reveals Cancer Update Ahead Of Rolling Stones Tour

Ronnie Wood is cancer free and headed back on tour with The Rolling Stones.

He’ll be in the lineup May 22, when they kick off their European tour.

No one is more surprised than Wood. “Just the mere act of getting up in the morning is the big vice for me now," Wood told Metro. He added he has no regrets about his life of excesses.

“Not even smoking for over 50 years-it was a wonder I wasn't riddled with cancer in both lungs,” Wood said.

The cancer was just in one of Wood’s lungs. “It’s a wonder they both didn’t explode,” he told Metro. "I was prepared to remain positive to my dying breath."

"I’ve had a great life and I was all ready to go. WOW! I didn’t know I was going to be given the ticket to last this long. What a reprieve,” Wood said.

Wow indeed. It’s great to have some good news for a change.