Rolling Stones, U2, Journey And Def Leppard In Top Rock Tours List

For those who like numbers, I give you a look back at concerts from November 2017 to November 2018.

The Rolling Stones, U2, Journey and Def Leppard were tops among rockers, but tours like Ed Sheehan and Taylor Swift were biggest overall.

When you look at the average age of the fans, you can see why.

Going to big stadium shows requires a certain level of fitness and mobility and 18 year olds have us beat hands on that front.

Remember being 18 and standing for two hours at a rocking J. Geils show was piece of cake? Plus, we were usually wearing some kind of concert boot that emphasized “cool” over comfort by a mile. I partially blame BOWIE!

While they’re not like seeing a band up close at the Fox, stadium shows can be more of a fun BE-In, with a lot of friends and a ton of people that like the same band.

