Roger Daltrey Says 'Baba O'Riley' Is Warning To Kids Today

The Who's Roger Daltrey says their classic song "Baba O'Riley" is still relevant in 2018 and actually carries a message that applies to today's youth and their obsession with "screens", phones and otherwise.

"Teenage Wasteland speaks to generation after generation. The bridge – “Don’t cry/ Don’t raise your eye/ It’s only teenage wasteland” – if that doesn’t say more about the new generation, I don’t know what does," Roger told Big Issue.

He said the "main advice I give youngsters is to be very aware of what you are getting into on social media. Because life is not looking down at screens, it is looking up. We are heading for catastrophe with the addiction that is going on in the younger generation. Your life will disappear if you are not careful. You are being controlled, and that is terrible.”

Keen observation that many of you have been talking about the past year.

People just act very differently on social media.

The promise of bringing us together, has resulted in us being massively alone together.

