Roger Daltrey Details Memoir Title, Release Date

(WOMC) - This should be interesting.

The Who's Roger Daltrey will publish Thanks a Lot, Mr. Kibblewight: A Memoir, a book covering Daltrey's early life and 50 years with The Who, this fall.

“I’ve always resisted the urge to ‘do the memoir’ but now, finally, I feel I’ve enough perspective," Daltrey said. "When you've spent more than half a century at the epicenter of a band like the Who, perspective can be a problem... Everything happened in the moment. One minute, I'm on the factory floor in Shepherd's Bush, the next, I'm headlining Woodstock." Indeed.

In fact, Daltrey’s experience at that factory, elevated his love for “us,” the Detroit audience, to a special place with him and The Who. Daltrey's mentioned that many times, including the few times I’ve interviewed him.

He reminded me that Ann Arbor was actually the first Who concert in the USA. He doesn’t count the TV show they did in NYC as an actual WHO concert.

Daltrey was just in town doing “Tommy” with the DSO.

I expect, and hope, Daltrey’s book will be a fun read which Pete Townshend's book was not. But hey, that’s Pete, Mr. complex.

They’re a great combination and I will definitely be reading this one!