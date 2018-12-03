Rocking Royally with Queen

(104.3 WOMC) -- Queen 2019 style comes to Detroit at the Little Casaers Arena this summer.

The date is July 27 and tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 7. Prices start at $49.50.

With the big buzz from many of you seeing the movie Bohemian Rhapsody the timing is perfect. Naturally, most of the focus will be on singer Adam Lambert filling those big capezio shoes. While those shoes many see a slight bump in sales, I don’t look for some of Freddie Mercury’s outfits to flood the men's department at most stores anytime soon. Me..”Hey, do you have this in a XXXL?”

The cool thing about seeing this live is that the audience will get to hear and feel the power of Queen live in person. I bet at least half of the moviegoers haven’t.

Guitarist Brian May is innovative and powerful and can get quite Zeppeliny when needed.

Stay tuned to 104.3 WOMC for details and tickets!