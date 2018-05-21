Rock is Still Rockin'

(WOMC) As the Greta Van Fleet docks in the Motor City for three big nights at the Fillmore this week, there’s more good news.

They have knocked out some new material that should come out later this year.

They’re hoping for a release around the end of the summer.

The stuff we’ve gotten so far on their two EPs and Live thing have lit a fire with many of us rock types.

Their primal energy usually built around a guitar riff is right in my wheelhouse and really always has been.

The Led Zepplin comparisons are cool and natural, but I remember in the early 70s many bands rocking that road. Deep Purple, Aerosmith, Nazareth, Mountain, ZZ, Ted, Montrose, and on and on.

Hopefully the new stuff, which was recorded in just two weeks, will follow that path while broadening it at the same time.

Just make it killer...Hey NO pressure!

Greta Van Fleet will wield that Thunder Hammer for three shows at The Fillmore beginning May 22. Color me there for that Sonic Tonic!