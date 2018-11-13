Rock Royalty Rules

(104.3 WOMC) -- There is huge interest in the band Queen right now as they ride the wave created by the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

The movie has gotten rave reviews and some friends who have seen the movie and who had seen Queen live in concert say it’s really good.

There may be a couple of timeline discrepancies but that stuff is more important for rock geeks like me, than the average fan who is knocked out by the “live” performances in the flick.

This is one time where being immersed in the really big screen experience with roaring sound really works.

Guitarist Brian May could get pretty Zeppeliny when he wanted to but in his own cool way. It really worked. As a result, Queen is now selling a ton of the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack album which hit No. 3 on the charts. This is the highest position for Queen since their 1980 album “The Game.”

Lions fans will recall that album contained “Another One Bites the Dust” which was adopted, (video) by the Detroit Lions when they were actually winning often with Billy Sims wearing # 20 and doing it proud...until their tailspin later in that season.

WOMC sneak peaked Bohemian Rhapsody a few weeks back and it’s in theaters now.