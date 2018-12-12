Rock Roars

(104.3 WOMC) -- I just got off the phone with the entity known as Rock Music. Rock said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” Looks at this.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen is the is the most streamed song of the 20th Century. 1.6 Billion. Top of the rock pile.

Interest and appreciation for the song and Queen have spiked since the movie and a whole new audience is liking it. It’s not the first time.

Remember riding in that groovy AMC Pacer with Wayne and Garth in 1992’s Wayne’s World? The same thing happened.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” blasted up the charts again from the soundtrack and radio jumped onboard even though it was originally out in 1975. Queen was loved in Detroit as they could get as heavy as the 70’s best, like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, but Freddie’s 10 percent Liza, musical DNA makes them different.

If Detroit could embrace a band that once bought used figure skating costumes by the POUND in search of crazy stage gear, (Alice Cooper), you know we’d get behind the flamboyant Freddie Mercury. Freddie’s Dead? No Curtis Mayfield, the legend lives on...and on.