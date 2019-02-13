Rock Comes Alive With Big Summer Tours

(104.3 WOMC) -- While rock was mostly ignored at this year’s Grammys, we make up for it here, sort of.

Besides The Who, Queen with Adam Lambert, Mott the Hoople and others, there is now more rock on the horizon.

Ann and Nancy Wilson appear to have buried the hatchet, and not in each others’ skulls. Heart has announced a big tour with an all-female lineup. Detroit gets Heart, Joan Jett, and Elle King at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Aug. 5. Some of the shows will feature Sheryl Crow.

Sammy Hagar is at DTE May 22. For the more adventurous there’s Las Vegas, with Aerosmith and now Def Leppard doing residency shows.

Looks good so far and I haven’t even said the word....BOB!

