Robert Plant Makes Surprise Appearance With A New Band

(104.3 WOMC) -- Hey, remember that guy Robert Plant? What’s he been up to? Robert premiered his new band called Saving Grace at a low key show in Shropshire, England. This is cool for us fans of LZ III.

Plant describes it as “music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches.” The Marches is roughly the area along the border between England and Wales. “with dynamics from a whisper to a scream.“

The show was at the SpArC Theater, less than 2 miles from that border.

Here’s the thing, the audience had not been told who was playing in advance. He was supporting the effort to keep those small theaters going. Good cause. The music? Oh yeah, it’s described as “sublime, laid back and bluesy with eastern and folk influences. Robert was in fine voice.”

Plant’s band, Saving Grace, have been announced as support act for folk-prog icons Fairport Convention Feb. 16 in Bath.

Some veteran WABXers might remember Fairport’s “Matty Groves” and others. So Plant is exploring that style a little bit more. They first visited it on LZ III in 1970. At this point, Robert no longer feels the need to rip his shirt open and become Rock Music’s Thor again and that’s fine with me. He’s earned it. Wish him luck.