The River Rocks Saturday Night

(WOMC) - Lost 80’s become FOUND in a big way Saturday night on the Detroit River with the Lost 80’s Live concert at Chene Park.

The Romantics, A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, New Shoes, Animotion, Farrington and Mann. All for just $26.50-$60.

Chene Park is a smaller venue, about two-thirds the size of say Meadow Brook. I was there once in the early 90’s and I really liked the fact that the seats face towards the river which is behind the stage. Actually, a good venue for boaters too.

Given today’s ticket prices, this is a great value.

The Romantics still knock it out live. In fact, they’re heavier than they were in the early 80’s and deliver that powerful, power pop.

The Kinks on steroids with a splash of the MC 5. I said a “splash”. A dash, a pinch. Ok? Point is, with the number of bands, the show really keeps moving and is tailor-made for us fans of ...Short attention span theater.

You can check out the tickets via womc.com. See you there!