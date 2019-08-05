Beatle Box

(WOMC) -- With today’s trend of issuing remixes of classic albums, it’s no surprise The Beatles are coming out with an "Abbey Road Box Set."

What sets this one apart from other bands’ reissue is the fact they are The Beatles.

They will always be set apart and held on a higher pedestal than the other great bands of that era. The Beatles can get away with it. People want it, just like always. That “it” is anything Beatles.

The way they exploded on the scene and changed much more than just the music is well documented, you know that. But remember all the excitement over all that merchandising stuff? The Beatle cards with the bubble gum, the Beatle lunch box, etc? Some guys have all the luck. Plus, they had a heavy work ethic.

While there will be the outtakes and parts of the songs we came to know so well, Ringo Starr is not a fan of that.

"I get a bit fed up, personally, with all those, like, Take 9 or Take 3, the odd takes that we didn't put out," Starr tells Billboard, "but that's part of the box set and you have to do stuff like that. But I've always just listened to the record itself, what we put out in the '60s or 1970, and it's brighter."

He was much more interested in and proud of, the finished product, while us mere mortals are still dazzled by ANY sound that was part of the process that got us there.

Happy 50th to Abbey Road!