Rami Malek Will Rock You As Freddie Mercury In 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

A really cool looking movie is on its way and BREAKING!... It's not a Star Wars or comic booked based flick.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the movie about Freddie Mercury and Queen opens with the concert for Live Aid, which many of us remember. It was on all day and night, and you could follow it while still having summer fun in mid-July Michigan.

It seemed like EVERYONE I knew saw at least part of Live Aid.

The film then flashes back to 1970 and takes us through the early embryonic years of this extraordinary singer and band.

Remember Queen was pretty Zeppeliny on those first two albums with guitarist Brian May really lighting it up on slammin’ songs like “Brighton Rock," "Keep Yourself Alive" and others.

Masonic sized shows pre-Cobo. Freddie hadn’t fully developed his “Liza” side yet, which later made them even bigger and more commercial.

The band was great, the reviews are great, Bohemian Rhapsody will be released Nov. 2.