Rami Malek Will Rock You As Freddie Mercury In 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

October 24, 2018
Steve Kostan
Rami Malek

Jeff Spicer / Stringer

Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) -- A really cool looking movie is on its way and BREAKING!... It’s not a Star Wars or comic booked based flick.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the movie about Freddie Mercury and Queen opens with the concert for Live Aid, which many of us remember. It was on all day and night, and you could follow it while still having summer fun in mid-July Michigan.

It seemed like EVERYONE I knew saw at least part of Live Aid.

The film then flashes back to 1970 and takes us through the early embryonic years of this extraordinary singer and band.

Remember Queen was pretty Zeppeliny on those first two albums with guitarist Brian May really lighting it up on slammin’ songs like “Brighton Rock," "Keep Yourself Alive" and others. 

Masonic sized shows pre-Cobo. Freddie hadn’t fully developed his “Liza” side yet, which later made them even bigger and more commercial. 

The band was great, the reviews are great, Bohemian Rhapsody will be released Nov. 2.

 

 

Tags: 
Bohemian Rhaposdy
Freddie Mercury
Rami Malek

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne Purtan talks with star of the musical Chicago, playing at the Fisher Theater WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listeners would put this on their dogs resume. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Listener Wardrobe Malfunctions WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former "Celtic Woman" and "Riverdance" member Amy Rivard talks to Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes