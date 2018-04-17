Rainbow Rockin'

(WOMC) It was a close call for one of hard rock’s singers.

Joe Lynn Turner sang with Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow in the mid '80s and with a 1990 version of Deep Purple.

He suffered a mild heart attack, which they’re calling a “ myocardial infarction” in Europe recently.

He’s being treated and should survive which is good news.

No word on whether Turner will pick up his tour again when scheduled April 24.

Granted he’s not one of thee most well know rock stars, but he has played Detroit a couple of times in the last 2 years, the most recent being Jan 18, 2018 at the Token Lounge.

Just like the year before, the place was packed and the joint was rocking.

The Token brings in these national acts often, and just recently had the band “Sweet” blitzing that westside ballroom.

Heres a quick clip of Turner doing “Power” by Rainbow last January at the Token. Heavyosity!