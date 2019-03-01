The Quiet Queen Member

(104.3 WOMC) -- With all the excitement over Queen with Adam Lambert at the Oscars, the success of the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” and this summer’s upcoming Queen + Adam Lambert tour (July 27 at Little Caesars Arena), kind of lost in the shuffle in my mind, was bassist John Deacon.

Originals Brian May and John Taylor are in, but no John Deacon. It seems like he’s happily retired and living a private life in Putney in Southwest London, in a house he bought back in the mid 70s.

He last joined Queen in 1997 to record one last Queen song, but that’s been it. Deacon skipped Queen’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and any of the stuff Queen have done with vocalist Lambert.

May and Taylor have really only been in touch with Deacon when band business matters come up.

Deacon still has a piece of that and he wrote a couple of their big hits. “Another One Bites the Dust," a natural with that great bass line, "You’re My Best Friend,” and the Queen collaboration with David Bowie, “Under Pressure.”

He also approves of the "Bohemian Rhapsody” movie. His reported net worth is around $175 million so I guess he’s not, Under Pressure, doesn’t have to do anything he doesn’t feel like doing, and not until HE feels like doing it.

He’s 67, we wish him the best.