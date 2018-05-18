Place Your Betts On Dickie

(WOMC) Dickey Betts, one the guitar greats from the Allman Brothers Band, has decided retirement is not for him.

He had announced last fall that he was done.

“It’s a little bit of burnout, a little sour grapes, a little bit like a boxer who gives up,” Betts said last November. “I feel like I did my work, and I’m not gonna do anything that’s gonna top what I’m known for. So why (not) stay home?”

I am soo glad that did not stick.

These days our hero’s are dropping like flies.

I was thinking back to their style and other bands of that ilk in the early 1970s.

Fact is many of those bands would be more welcome in country arena rather than rock arena in today’s musical universe.

Bands like The Eagles, Poco, Byrds, Flying Burrito Bros., half of the CCR hits and Seger crossover stuff.

Dickey Betts' new tour runs from May through July 22 and finishes with a pretty cool little festival at Montage Mountain, near Scranton, PA. Good news for a change.

Welcome back, Dickey Betts.