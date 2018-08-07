Saucers Sighted

(WOMC) - It looks like these “saucers” will be manned by the “ancient” but certainly not Aliens. I’m talking about Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's new project of early Pink Floyd music called “Saucer Full of Secrets.”

The European tour includes Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet and Lee Harris of the Blockheads (remember Ian Drury?), with Pink Floyd collaborators Guy Pratt and Dom Beken.

“I think we found a niche for ourselves,” he explained to Billboard, “which is to do something that is not being done by everyone else, by the tribute bands (like Brit Floyd) or by Roger (Waters) or David (Gilmour)."

Mason continues, “What I underestimated was the enthusiasm, not of the audience, but of the band. Pink Floyd was always enthusiastic, but not like this lot is now...I’m really enjoying it.”

Many are not familiar with the pre-David Gilmour Pink Floyd of the Sid Barrett days, which while less popular to the masses, were extremely innovative and sonically groundbreaking.

No plans for a U.S tour right now, but this would be a rare chance to hear some of those early Pink Floyd classic done live and done right in 2018.

Fingers crossed!