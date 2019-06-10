Pink Floyd Drummer Suffers Costly Bug Bite

(104.3 WOMC) -- Pink Floyd’s legendary drummer Nick Mason has raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In fact, he’s done it five times starting in June of 1979.

Nick started racing six years earlier after buying a classic pre-war (WWII) Aston Martin Ulster. Ye old, gentlemen racers. Actually, a fun way to start. Waterford Hills.

So while Pink Floyd was finishing up their parts on “The Wall,” Nick was in Le Mans trying to stay off them.

He drove a Lola T297, open cockpit covered fenders. You know like some of our slot cars? Cool thing for Nick and his teammates is that they totaled FOUR drivers, not the teams of two we saw back in the Ford vs. Ferrari days in the ’60s.

Pool your $$$ race as amateurs with a professional approach (and don’t blow it.) Interesting day.

Their Lola came in 18th overall and second in class. Great stuff.

Coincidently Pink Floyd’s manager Steve O’Rourke, came in 12th in a Ferrari, and Paul Newman, yes thee Paul Newman’s Porsche came in second.

It’s cool there are still places for amateurs to run with the pros on such a legendary “track.” Circuit? Nick went back four more times through 1984, where he enjoyed “an ever-increasing lack of success.” Nicely put!

Many other rockers, and actors have raced a little over the years. The bug bites. Hey if you have the time off, and your check clears.....