Paul McManson?

(104.3 WOMC) - Paul McCartney said he had avoided playing his song on the Beatles White Album, "Helter Skelter” after it became widely know that the song “spoke to him” and fueled his crazy ideas.

I remember that when I was in high school. We were all talking about it.

“Well, that put me off doing it forever," Paul told NME, “Because it was too close to that event, and immediately it would have seemed like I was, either I didn’t care about all the carnage that had gone on or whatever, so I kept away from it for a long time.

Paul has begun playing it live in recent years, “But in the end I thought that’d be good on stage, so we brought it out of the bag and tried it and it works. It’s a good one to rock with, you know.” Yes, we do know.

In the latter part of Aerosmith’s 1st toxic go round, circa '77-'79, they would have an intro tape with that “eek” eek” “eek" sound effect from the stabbing scene in the movie “Psycho” followed by a ground pounding, Tyler’s shrieking on 11, version of "Helter Skelter.” Bad Boys from Boston being...bad.

The band really hammered that song as well. Right in their strike zone. A little danger to open the show. This was of course before the Family Friendly-Smith emerged late in the 80s.

I’m glad Paul talked about that. It was a big deal, as anything BEATLES was, to this Redford High 12th grade fan. Hey, I had my license ok? Not that young! That’s what I would have said then, Today?