Dr. Kostan Prescribes: Ozzy Osbourne's Hospitalization Is A Reminder To Take Care Of Yourself

October 9, 2018
Steve Kostan

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - This is part rock news and part friendly reminder.

Ozzy Osbourne was hospitalized over the weekend for a serious infection in his hand.

They are going to keep him in Cedar-Sinai hospital for a few days to days to monitor and hopefully clear it up.

It’s not a big rock news story itself but it reminds me of this...as you and I get less young, we hear more stories about friends that have either passed or suffered serious consequences health wise, simply because they ..”put it off.” 

I know we all have better things to do, like in the Mitch Ryder song “WAR”,....”I don’t want to die I’ve got plans for tonight.”  

I imagine a similar thing happened in Ozzy’s case. He was on tour and to cancel shows, stop that army of band and crew ain’t cheap.

Back to Us. You’re reading this so I want you to be around for a long time.

If something looks strange, please do NOT put it off. Lecture concluded, fun to be continued.

 

 

 

Nathan-If you have a better headline go for it. I just  think OZZY in the headline would have caused some to skip. As you see it’s really not a big Ozzy story. It just let me lead into my “lecture”.

Tags: 
Ozzy Osbourne
Doctor
Health

