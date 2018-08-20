The Only Car On The Planet

August 20, 2018
Steve Kostan

Photo by Central Press/Getty Images

Features

(WOMC) - It’s always a hectic, fun week for me Dream Cruise week. Yes, week.

At WOMC, the official station, it’s a fact of life.

It was great to see and talk to all of you that stopped by Duggan’s while I was there Monday through Saturday. Face it, we don’t get out as much so it’s a fun scene.  

50 Amp Fuse and other bands kept it rocking and our "rookies” Stephen Clark and JoAnne Puritan joined in on the fun onstage...performing! Me too.  Thanks for coming.  

Now a funny flashback. During the 2013 Dream Cruise week, Robby Krieger, guitarist for the Doors was playing at the Magic Bag earlier in the week.

My friend Robert was handling Krieger’s travel arrangements for the tour and was in town.

Krieger needed a ride from the Magic Bag back to his hotel in Southfield after soundcheck. We took him there and back.  

While riding down Woodward, Robbie noticed all the classic cars. I explained about the Dream Cruise coming up. "Oh," Krieger said, "I just thought I landed in the coolest city in the world." (man)  Far out comments continued the next day when my friend Robert said, "Just think Kostan, for a while yesterday you had the only Malibu in town, in the country, on The Planet with......FIVE DOORS!”  Deep.

Robby Krieger
The Doors
Woodward Dream Cruise

