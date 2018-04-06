One For Us Rockers!

One of three ultimate guitar greats, the mighty Jeff Beck will be given the documentary treatment and it’s about time.

Still On The Run: The Jeff Beck Story will be great for those of us who have always held him in ultra high esteem.

Even cooler is, this film will turn on some newbies on to Jeff. They may have heard a few songs, but his career being chronicled like this will inspire some to pick up their guitars with a little more motivation. I have no doubt.

The film also features interview clips with Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, David Gilmour, Ron Wood, Slash and Joe Perry. (Whoever they are) .

Still On The Run also touches on Jeff’s hobby of building hot rods.

I saw Beck interviewed on show called “Car Crazy” about 5 years ago. He is, and we are crazy when it comes to this documentary, Still On The Run: The Jeff Beck Story, is due in stores May 18.