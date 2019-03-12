Not For Zepp Fans Only

(104.3 WOMC) -- Here’s a pretty cool story that involves a few of our favs like, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and Yes guys Alan White and the late Chris Squire.

The band? XYZ. They got together, recorded some, but never really finished any songs.

First off the name comes from..eX-Yes-&-Zeppelin, hence the XYZ.

There was an American hair band of the same name but which has nothing to do with these legends.

Chris Squire met Jimmy Page at a party just before Christmas of 1980 and they formed the project with Dave Lawson of Greenslade on keyboards and vocals.

Squire had written most of the material. Page felt they needed a stronger singer and approached Robert Plant. Robert came to a rehearsal late February of 1981 but decided not to join the group because of his dislike of the complexity of the music.

It was also only months after John Bonham had passed and Plant said no.

While there are other XYZ recordings out there with different musicians, the ones with Page, Squire, and White have come to our attention again in 2019.

Alan White, drummer for Yes, John Lennon and others, is keen to finish recording the songs and, asking Plant to sing.

That Zepp meets Yes fusion is something that really interests me and many of you who were around for that golden era of the rock ALBUM know what I’m talking about. I’ll keep you posted.