(104.3 WOMC) -- Joe Perry has canceled his mini tour that was due to land here on Dec. 2 at The Crofoot in Pontiac.

Too bad, that sounded like a killer night of slamming guitar rock. Also in the band are Aerosmith’s guitarist 2.0 Brad Whitford and Gary Cherone of Extreme and VH on vocals.

Perry had a health scare earlier this month, after jamming with Billy Joel in NYC and was advised to cool it for a while.

The next big Aerosmith gig is Super Bowl weekend, over two months from now.

Detroit has been a little snakebit Joe Perry wise as he didn’t make our Hollywood Vampires show with Alice Cooper in the summer of 2016 also. On to Vegas?