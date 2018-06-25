(WOMC) Paul McCartney released two songs from his forthcoming album Egypt Station this week and there’s one in particular that I really like.

“Come On To Me” is a departure from Paul’s love ballads, and it rocks. It almost sounds like a song that would have been on Paul’s first solo album, all those years back, but with a full band. Structurally straight ahead with a fun foot-stomping beat, this song should go over really well live too.

Lyrically the fun is Paul, or his character in the song, is being flirtatious in a way that makes me think two things might be in play.

A certain level of "randiness” must kick in in one’s mid-70s, or Paul's been hanging out with Mick Jagger!

Egypt Station is due out in September.

You can hear both songs here. There’s video with lyrics.

See what you think.