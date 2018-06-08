Never Say Never

(WOMC) Deep Purple guitarist, Steve Morse, told Ultimate Classic Rock, that the band's current tour was a farewell as far as he was concerned, but predicted that other members would continue to take part in other musical projects rather than retire.

Morse, as most of you know, has been filling those really big Middle Ages shoes..um Boots, once filled by the guitar great Ritchie Blackmoor and doing a decent job.

Purple is calling this tour “The Long Goodbye”

"As far as the other guys, I think they will still be playing. Perhaps in other groups, special projects or as invited guests,” Why? Steve continues, “ When the music for so many years is the most important place in your life, (it’s) impossible in one day to abandon it. In general, I know that the guys are not going to retire. They would rather die onstage than in bed.”

If you were around for the heyday of Deep Purple you know just how important those songs were when it came to annoying your neighbors!

Most people that dug Zeppelin, also had Machine Head, in their album collections.

Thanks to Deep Purple for many great rocking memories.