A Must For Pink Floyd Fans

(104.3 WOMC) - An interesting new band has popped up led by Nick Mason former drummer of Pink Floyd.

He’s calling it ”Saucerful of Secrets,” which was the name of an earlier Pink Floyd album out in July 1968.

Pink Floyd played here in Detroit at the Grande Ballroom that month and I talked to two people that were there.

In the true spirit of the late 60s, their recollections ranged from...very vague to none. When in Rome.

Musically this project gives us chance to look back and listen back to the early Pink Floyd stuff that most are unfamiliar with.

It was right at the transition from Syd Barrett to David Gilmour and they both played on the album. Gilmour on five songs including, “Set the Controls For the Heart of the Sun.”

Syd is on three including “Remember a Day,” which is a great song in that early Pink Floyd-Moody Blues style. And YES the new band does “Interstellar Overdrive,” an early Floyd must.

Hope they make it here to Detroit.