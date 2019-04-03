Mott The Hoople Return to Detroit, 45 Years Later

(104.3 WOMC) -- A great rock & roll ghost from the past returns to Detroit Friday -- Mott The Hoople '74 at The Fillmore.

The ’74’ refers to the lineup in 1974 when guitarist Mick Ralphs left to form Bad Company and was replaced by Ariel Bender.

Arial was known to the hippie Eastown types as the great guitarist for Spooky Tooth, which also featured singer Gary Wright.

Mott the Hoople showed up on the WABX airwaves early, around '69-'70 with the jamming’ “Rock & Roll Queen.”

The early stuff was great and somewhat along the lines of some Rolling Stones songs, Jumping Jack Flash, etc.

I was in the balcony for their Eastown show in '71 and don’t remember much except that song and being really high up...in the venue.

They got a second lease on life with the David Bowie song, “All the Young Dudes,” and rode that second life to new heights at venues like Ford Auditorium here in the Detroit.

Ian Hunter had that outrageous looking guitar in the shape of a big “H.”

Def Leppard finished with “All the Young Dudes” at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on March 29. They were joined onstage by Brian May from Queen, Ian Hunter himself, the blazing Phil Manzanera from Roxy Music and others.

The straight ahead style of their songs is more hard rock & roll than metal, and they’re perfectly suited for being played live. Plus, they have a killer setlist! Where’s my platform boots?

Mott The Hoople '74, Friday, April 5 at The Fillmore. See you there!