Mott The Hoople Adds More Shows

(104.3 WOMC) -- Normally, I don’t like to talk about shows that are not coming here but today is an exception. Mott The Hoople has added a fall leg to their U.S. tour.

This gives me great excuse to talk about that great band again, and since many of you saw their show in April at the Fillmore, here goes.

While being mostly known for their Bowie written hit, “All the Young Dudes,” Mott the Hoople was a rockin' rock band years before. They even played the Eastown.

If you liked the Stones, Humble Pie, or the Faces, you probably dug Mott.

Once “Dudes” became a big hit, they tweaked their image a bit and rode that Glam rock wave while still delivering knock out shows at places like Ford Auditorium.

The Fillmore show in April delivered big time. It was great to hear all those great songs, in a row, and done well.

They are calling the tour Mott the Hoople '74, because the guitarist, Ariel Bender, joined in '74 when Mick Ralphs joined Paul Rogers in Bad Company.

So if YOU are going to be traveling this fall, or you have a friend in one of the lucky cities,

I already gave Greg St. James a heads up on the D.C. show Oct 22, check out their tour dates below.

October 21 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

October 22 — Washington, DC @ The Warner Theatre

October 24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

October 26 — Nashville, TN @ The War Memorial Auditorium

October 28 — Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

October 29 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

October 31 — Scottsdale, AZ @ The Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

November 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

November 3 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

November 5 — Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

November 6 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

Now go listen and rock out to one their albums on 11.