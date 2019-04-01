Motley Crue's 'The Dirt' Movie Is A Hit With Fans

(104.3 WOMC) -- It looks like the new Motley Crue movie, “The Dirt” is doing quite well. It was premiered March 22 on Netflix.

"Early returns show the movie at 85 percent audience score at Rotten Tomatoes, on par with Bohemian Rhapsody’s 87 percent and ahead of Black Panther’s 79 percent," a statement by the band said. I’m betting it’s a little higher here in Detroit.

All of the guys except Tommy, stopped by the station in May of 1984 for an interview with Arthur on the radio while I did the TV interview for the Video Cafe on Channel 7. Remember that show Friday night’s on WXYZ-TV?

Detroit’s Rock City reputation was well to Motley, and the winning over of us Detroit fans was a must for them.

The show later that night at the Fox was over the top, off the hook, chain etc. Choose your cliche.

On interesting thing, there was also a BIG buzz with us Detroiters backstage about the Tigers who had just won AGAIN. This turned out to be part of that amazing start to the 1984 season.

The night rocked on many levels.