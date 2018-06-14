Make It A Triple

(WOMC) Instant Classic, are the words that come to mind. Well, how about a great “festive” song played by three of our faves.

Buddy Guy enlists the help of Keith Richards and Jeff Beck on the song “Cognac” on Guy’s new album, The Blues is Alive and Well.

Hey, it’s a straight out drinking song but the thing is you really get to hear Beck and Richards with the smoking Buddy Guy.

Guy’s style lives between the original blues guys and soaring Hendrix. Great showman live too.

Mick Jagger is on one song as well, “You Did the Crime.”

Here Buddy talks Stones...”Nobody matches that sound the Rolling Stones get, playing with them is like playing with a machine. When they came to American they recognized some of the greatest musicians that I had admired -Ike and Tina Turner, Muddy Waters, Howling’ Wolf-and let America know who we were. They let white America know what the blues is. We owe those guys all the thanks in the world.” Nice!

The Blues is Alive and Well is out on June 15.