Lynyrd Skynyrd Hits The Big Screen

While it’s great that most of us have some kind of TV and audio ‘kit,” “Rig," "set up” at home, there’s still nothing like seeing one of our stars blasting it out on the BIG screen at a movie theater.

This is the case when “LYNYRD SKYNYRD: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour," will be shown on Nov. 7 at select theaters across the USA.

There will be interviews mixed in with the live stuff. Guitarist Gary Rossington, and real life survivor, said, “The energy, passion and reaction to the music and band was something we will never forget.”

“Having the band come home, one last time to Jacksonville and in front of 50,000 fans, was an incredible night,” said Ross Schilling of Vector management. I mean think of the setlist.

There’s a ton of great Southern Rock that always rocked, to lambast the audience with. Despite the personnel changes and adversity over the years, these guys still can put the hammer down.

Rick Medlocke, who many around here remember from Blackfoot, has been with Skynyrd for many years now, and was originally in it, before they and Blackfoot hit it big. He’s a great player and showman which really counts.

They hung out around Ann Arbor for a while in the early 80’s and the high energy reputation of this area rubbed off a little. At least I like to think that! The old “Rock & Roll is Better Than Music” Al Nali scene.

The concert was recorded Sept. 2, 2018 and I blame, credit, Ken Burns who attended A2’s Pioneer High for a while, for getting me a little more jacked up at the thought of this Southern Rock show.

We took winners to Cleveland in the mid ’90s when the Skynyrd film from back then, was debuted at the Rock Hall of Fame and I did my show from the studios there while interviewing the legendary Artimus Pyle. What a perfect name for a member of this band! He had that long flowing blonde hair and buckskin fringed jacket, really looked the part.

Don’t take my word for it, see for yourself. The tickets go on sale Oct. 4 at the Fathom website, where you can also find where it’s showing on Nov. 7.