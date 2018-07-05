Big Night On The River

(WOMC) - There’s a great concert of 80's rock coming to the Detroit River on Saturday, July 28 at Chene Park.

I love Chene Park.

Its seating capacity is around 5,000, which makes it a third smaller than other local smaller amphitheaters. All good seats.

I saw B.B. King with Robert Cray there in the early 90's and it was a great time. The seats face the river, which is behind the stage. It’s a real gem.

This 80's format has been used around the USA for a couple of years now, and it really keeps the show moving.

Many bands, shorter sets. Short attention span theater!

Check out the lineup for July 28: The Romantics, A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Animotion, Farrington and Mann, Naked Eyes, Nu Shooz.

It’s a great value, although hair products are NOT included. It’ll be fun.

It’s Saturday, July 28. Mark it down, Make it down.

Click here to buy tickets