Big Night On The River
80's rock is coming to Chene Park
(WOMC) - There’s a great concert of 80's rock coming to the Detroit River on Saturday, July 28 at Chene Park.
I love Chene Park.
Its seating capacity is around 5,000, which makes it a third smaller than other local smaller amphitheaters. All good seats.
I saw B.B. King with Robert Cray there in the early 90's and it was a great time. The seats face the river, which is behind the stage. It’s a real gem.
This 80's format has been used around the USA for a couple of years now, and it really keeps the show moving.
Many bands, shorter sets. Short attention span theater!
Check out the lineup for July 28: The Romantics, A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Animotion, Farrington and Mann, Naked Eyes, Nu Shooz.
It’s a great value, although hair products are NOT included. It’ll be fun.
It’s Saturday, July 28. Mark it down, Make it down.