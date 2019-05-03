Aerosmith's Joe Perry On Las Vegas Residency: 'Frankly, I Haven't Been Bored Yet'

(104.3 WOMC) -- Early AERO-Notes from the Las Vegas Frontier. Aka..here’s how the Las Vegas residency has gone so far.

I should first point out that zen-master producer Jack Douglas is involved which makes me feel confident the show will be great especially for long time fans of Aerosmith.

The Park Theater holds about 5,200 people, a little more than the FOX here in Detroit. Cool.

The show begins with a movie that’s a look back to where they started to where they are. Check.

Joe Perry told Billboard, "We said, 'look, if we're going to go in and do it, let's do it in a way no one has for a rock band.' Let's bring in that production. We wanted to take a giant step beyond that."

Perry says it’s not boring because, "When we go out there, it's a new audience and it's like a whole different show...You have to go out there and win them over. If you have a night where everything was great, you still gotta do another great one tomorrow. You gotta try. You're always starting from zero every time you walk out there. So that part is exciting. Frankly, I haven't been bored yet."

Jack Douglas, who also produced John Lennon’s “Double Fantasy” album and many others, has some interesting observations which I’ll cover soon.