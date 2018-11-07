Little Steven Plays The Music Hall

(104.3 WOMC) -- A rare real rock moment comes to town Friday, November 9th, Little Steven Van Zandt and his Disciples of Soul at the Music Hall on Madison Avenue Downtown.

Little Steven’s rap sheet goes far beyond guitarist for the E Street Band. His acting on the Soprano’s and Lilyhammer expanded the number of people who know him, but us rock first types, didn’t need a program.

His latest album, Soul Fire is great and you can really hear the thread Steven brings to the E Street band as well. Horn, backup singers, the whole thang.

He’s been in that epicenter of music and entertainment NYC, NJ, and really has become a force for good in rock.

“He’s not the only one, nor the oldest, nor the richest, but Little Steven Van Zandt might currently be the planet’s most charismatic, dedicated and visible crusader scrapping to preserve the dirty purity of Rock and Roll.” - BruceSpringsteen.net. What he said.

