Lindsey Buckingham Speaks Out For First Time Since Fleetwood Mac Firing

(WOMC) Rejected Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham comment recently on his dismissal from the band.

“It’s been an interesting time on a lot of levels. For me, personally,” he went on, “This was not something that was really my doing or my choice. I think what you would say is that there were factions in the band that lost their perspective.”

Buckingham said it made him sad because, “it harmed the 43 year legacy that we worked so hard to build, and that legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fill one’s higher truth and one’s higher destiny.”

While there’s no denying Buckingham was the Captain of the Mac ship for their most successful years, some us remember the wealth of pre-Buckingham-Nicks material and shows.

This new Mac has said some of those tunes will be performed on this upcoming tour.

Remember Tom Petty’s guitarist Mike Campbell is now in the band. Usually I have a thumbs up or down reaction to personnel changes, in fact it’s usually down. I can’t decide this time. I’ll guess we’ll find out on Oct. 30 when Fleetwood Mac plays the Little Caesars Arena.

104.3 WOMC has your freebees.

Hear Buckingham's comments in the video below.