Kiss Venom

Have you been losing sleep over the KISS lineup for their End of the Road tour? Me neither.

Want to hear what the always direct Gene Simmons thinks? Why not.

Will it include original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss?..“Ace and Peter have gotten three chances,” Simmons told Guitar World. “They were in and out of the band — fired — three times. For drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional … they weren’t carrying their load.

He added: "Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace of Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your (bleepin') life.”

While the general feeling is that all KISS alum would be welcome to sit in, there is one KISS “Ex” that is on a guest list of his own. The “No Way” list!

