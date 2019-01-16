Keith Richards Announces 30th Anniversary Reissue of “Talk Is Cheap”

(104.3 WOMC) -- I normally don’t get too excited about re-releases, there have been a ton, but when you’re talking about an artist of rock’s Mt. Rushmore status and it’s Keith Richards, well...let the excitement begin.

Keith is releasing a deluxe edition box set of his 1988 solo album Talk Is Cheap, which will include six never before heard songs. I’ll talk more about the importance of this album in a minute but here are the details.

The original remastered album will with an LP of bonus material, including a 7” single of “Take It So Hard,” and another 7” with two more songs, the remastered album and bonus songs on a CD, an 80 page hardback book that includes an essay by Anthony DeCurtis with new comments from Keith and rare unseen material from his personal archives, a tour laminate, two lyric sheets, a tour pick, and two posters. Quite the package if you’re a big fan.

You’ll have to be, it costs $174.98.

The success of this album in 1988 was a key motivator in getting the Stones back together after being off since the '82 European tour.

Mick had released solo albums as well but Keith's was right in that rocking Rolling Stones sweet spot. I still have a box set from then that included a booklet, CD, and VCR tape of live stuff with the Ex-pensive Winos.

That tour came through Detroit in December of 1988 and for most of us rock fans, it was the first chance to see the NEW Fox Theater after Mike Ilitch revamped it. Back then there was plenty of free parking right across the street. The Elwood Grill was still on Woodward Avenue, but that was about it. If you stand in front of the Fox now and scan that same view, it’s wild. Everything is actually OPEN!

The box set release date is March 29.