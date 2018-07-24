Don't Stop Believin'

(WOMC) - While some hopes were raised about Steve Perry possibly getting back in action, it does not look it will be with Journey anytime soon.

To follow up on my blog yesterday about Perry crashing the rehearsal of Toad the Wet Sprocket, that doesn’t mean he’ll bust out Don’t Stop Believing with the band next month.

However, guitarist and Journey co-leader Neil Schon recently said, “ I’m dying for him to put out his own record. And I’d love to collaborate with him on something that’s different from Journey; something more R&B because I love playing soul and R&B and blues and that’s something that a lot of people don’t really know because I’ve been doing all these rock records.”

Schon’s Santana roots are showing a bit. BUT, (everything has a big but these days), Schon noted that Perry had refused every approach he’d made.

Does that qualify Perry for some kind of Robert Plant award?