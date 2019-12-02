Joe Satriani Forced To Change "Surfing With The Alien” Cover

Joe Satriani isn’t a guy that regularly sells out the big arenas like other bands in the late 80’s. He was more of a theater sized act. Thing is, if you were a fan of Van Halen, Van Hagar, Aerosmith, Metallica, etc, you probably cranked that Satriani album in the car and found yourself at one of his concerts. That album, “Surfing with the Aliens”, out in 1987, is getting the deluxe edition treatment and was launched as a limited run, 3,500 copies, for Record Store Day, last Black Friday. There’s a couple of tidbits about this release I’d like to share with you.

First..The album cover. It appears the comic world's Silver Surfer, is owned and licensed by Marvel and the price to use it has been going way up. So they opted for a new cover. Joe describes the cover, “Seeing my guitar bursting through a multicolor wormhole seemed quite fitting. It’s as if it always belonged there.”