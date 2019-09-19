How Jimmy Page Got His Legendary Guitar Case Back (Part 2)

NOTE: This is the part 2/2. Click here to read part 1.

So our hero, Jeff, has the old guitar case of Jimmy Page. What would you do? What did he do?

“I had kept this a deep secret over the past 47 years in fear that someone might either burglarize my house or, worse, threaten me in order to steal it,” he said (smart, yet sad.). Despite its certain significant monetary value to a collector, I had also decided that I wouldn’t ever sell it since making money off someone else’s fame is simply against my principals."

His chance to return it to came when Jimmy Page’s Les Paul was part of an exhibition at New York’s Museum of Art earlier this year.

Jeff contacted the curator and they set up a meeting, took more photos and examined the case.

A month later Jeff received word that Jimmy wanted to meet him and have the case returned. Page met him in a hotel and they spent an hour together, along with some of Jeff’s family!

"We talked about Led Zeppelin, he asked about my musical influences, asked my daughters what type of music they enjoyed and various other topics. … I can honestly say that after the first few minutes, my nervousness completely disappeared and it felt like I was talking with an old friend,” Jeff said.

Jeff recalls Page’s expression when he was given the case back. “The look on his face was priceless. ‘What memories this brings back. Thank you so much!'”

Nice to have a Happy ending these days. Hope you liked it!