A POST EXPERIENCE EXPERIENCE.. A New Hendrix Box Set

There are only a handful of bands that really grab my interest, (they can get away with it), when it comes to box set re-releases. Beatles, Zeppelin and this guy Jimi Hendrix top the list.

The common thread these three have is a shortish life span and limited number of songs. The outtakes interest me but not everyone.

This one looks really good. It revolves around the Band of Gypsies concerts over New Years 1969-70.

“Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts" is a five-CD and eight-LP box set made up of the FOUR concerts they did over New Year’s at the Fillmore.

While we got the album way back when, there was a ton of music not on the album. It was basically a highlight reel.

Jimi was going in a different direction and Detroit’s own Jim McCarty was around that whole scene in NYC that year playing briefly with the Buddy Miles Express.

Jimi came in one night and they ended up at the studio for an after party and jam. McCarty told me the night lasted a LLLoooonnng time but they did get a loose jam track called the “Jimi-Jimmy Jam” on the Hendrix album “Nine to the Universe.”

The funkier direction Jimi ended up going in also impressed Robin Trower, who saw Hendrix for the very first time just a few weeks before his death.

Robin was busy with Procol Harum but they finally ended up playing the same festival in Germany. Trower’s solo stuff echoed the influence as did his “Song For A Dreamer” on Procol’s “Broken Barricades” album.

Some of the songs and outtakes I’ve heard have versions that sound really different from what we heard on the Band of Gypsies album.

Big changes done almost on the fly in rehearsals in the afternoon. They did 2 shows, 2 nights in row and it’s all there for us, remixed and unedited, on “Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts” which will be released Nov. 22.