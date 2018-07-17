(WOMC) - The concept of bundling bands that used to be headliners, into one night’s entertainment is a fairly recent development.

Maybe once, a long time ago, one could see a similar show but that was back before the bands became mega huge and rock concerts were still in their infancy.

Jeff Beck (guitar superman), Paul Rodgers (Free, Bad Company, The Firm etc) and Ann Wilson (lead throat for Heart) are the latest and one of the greatest examples of this.

Unlike the rock shows of circa 1970, the set changes are quick and happen like clockwork. The night keeps moving, and the acts keep getting better. Shoot, this show begins on high.

Short attention span theater, the grown-up way to rock. That’s very different from the mentality of concert goers in decades past, some of whom were more concerned with how much did they pay-per-hour.

In 2018 there is a point in a show where the crowd gets worn out...a little!

The Stars Align tour hits DTE on July 31.

104.3 WOMC will be there. You know I wouldn’t miss it. Stop by and say hi.