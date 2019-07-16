James Gang’s Jimmy Fox Recalls Opening For Led Zeppelin On Day Of Moon Landing

(104.3 WOMC) -- Here’s a cool rock & roll tale.

The James Gang opened for Led Zeppelin on July 20, 1969, the night Neil and Buzz walked on the moon.

The gig was at the Musicarnival outside Cleveland, Ohio. The James Gang were an Ohio band that also played here many times.

Drummer Jimmy Fox recalls, “It was a monumental day,” he told UCR, “Hey man they’re landing on the 'G-d' moon and we’re playing for Led Zeppelin! It was big, big stuff for us. It’s probably a watershed day.”

Now check this part out. The James Gang had met half of Led Zeppelin year earlier when they played on a bill with the Yardbirds, which included Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, who was in another one of the show’s openers....”John Paul Jones and the American Navy.” Coolness!

Fox remembers Led Zeppelin as “overwhelming. They were so strong and powerful and inventive.” He was also impressed by the way they were able to play it live, while still leaving room to improvise, and how well it all SOUNDED.

Remember in the summer of '69 PA’s and sound systems were a far cry from today.

Fox notes that he thinks "it’s fair to say that we never heard anything quite like that before. And to hear it performed live with the same impact as the album was a major deal for us. It was like, 'God, we didn’t know you could do that!'"

It’s a cool look into a young and very green, rocker's mind, which was thoroughly BLOWN that night.

The only disappointment was they weren’t invited to hang with LZ after the show. Still, Joe Walsh dropped by to say "a quick hello” to them. If you’ve ever heard Joe Walsh speak, I’d say it’s safe to that “hello” was more like a ....”HOW YA DOIN?”