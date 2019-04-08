Jagger Lucky To Be Alive

(104.3 WOMC) -- According to Mick Jagger’s brother, Chris Jagger, Mick is lucky to be alive and Mick’s condition is the same one that killed Joe Strummer of the Clash at age 50.

“He came back from walking the dogs and his wife found him collapsed on the sofa. He had this valve problem. His father died from it. It was hereditary.” Chris continued, "This is why when you get to certain age, they want to check for this, check for that. You get to 70, you got to be careful.”

After surgery, a report noted, “Doctors were able to access, Mick’s heart valve through his femoral artery via catheter.“

Wow. I used to shun some optional tests in the past in the name of “You don’t to go looking for trouble.”

Although I’m STILL 10 years younger than Mick, time to change that philosophy. Hey while we’re YOUNG!

Best wishes Mick!