Jack Douglas Talks Aerosmith's Vegas Shows, Pt. 3

(104.3 WOMC) -- I want to continue from my last post and share a little more of Jack Douglas’ comments about the state of Aerosmith in Las Vegas these days. It’s pretty interesting and funny.

When asked whether Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were getting along, the producer replied: “Not really.” Douglas added: “I’ve often thought about what keeps a band together for 50 years. … You know what’s keeping them together? The idea at the back of their heads that one day they’re gonna get Steven. But they never do. … ‘One day I’m just gonna get him. Well, I didn’t today but I’ll get him tomorrow.’ And this has gone on for 50 years!” It gets better.

Douglas continued, “There’s still some humility and gratefulness. These are working-class guys, not the greatest musicians. … You take okay people with a lot of character and you put them together, and they make a special noise together. They’re amateurs and they just make a really cool noise together.” (Like I’ve said “Rock&Roll is better than Music!)

Douglas talked about Tyler’s ability to engage fans, “He just loves people. The only people he doesn’t love being with are the ones in his band!” Great stuff Jack!

I can attest to Tyler's ability in that area. A great example was not at a meet the band thing, but in a stairwell in the old Holiday Inn Lakeside in Cleveland, '75.

Tyler was sitting the on stairs with a couple dozen fans hanging out sipping a beer, talking, answering questions like he knew these “kids” (probably late teens early 20s) forever. No security, just hanging. Some people are just cut out for it naturally. He does that time and again.