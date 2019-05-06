Jack Douglas Talks Aerosmith Vegas Shows

(104.3 WOMC) -- Jack Douglas is one of the elite record producers from the golden age of album rock. He’s worked with many, but most notably John Lennon, and Aerosmith.

Jack was key in getting that crunchy yet bright guitar sound that made those 1970s albums. He was NOT the producer on the first Aerosmith album and you can really hear the difference.

I had a few encounters with Jack and he let a 24-year-old me hang out in the mobile recording truck in the spring of '78 at Chicago’s Argon Ballroom and at Masonic here in Detroit. Those shows made it onto to the “Live Bootleg” album.

Always astute, Jack said the following about Aerosmith as they geared up for their Las Vegas residency. “The 1st show was slightly 'f-ed' up. I think they were over rehearsed and Steven [Tyler] was thinking more about what could go wrong will all this production.”

Jack said his major contribution in rehearsal was talking the music director out of using click tracks. (They back up the drums basically).

“There’s no click that can identify the groove on some of those old songs like ‘Same Old Song & Dance’ or ‘Mama Kin’ or ‘Back in the Saddle,'" Douglas said. "The whole idea of those songs is that they’re gonna move – they’re gonna move up in the chorus then they’re gonna move back down for the verse. You can’t put a click on them. And when he tried to, it was very uncomfortable, and the band … looked like they were laboring through the songs.”

It’s great that Aerosmith still has Jack around to pick up on this stuff. He really understands the what and why of what makes those Aerosmith classics so killer.

I know this is little inside musicianship stuff but in this case, I’d thought I’d share it with you. There’s a little more to come....soon.