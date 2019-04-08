Ian Hunter Talks Mott '74

(104.3 WOMC) -- With ears still ringing, not really, and head still buzzing’, from last Friday’s Mott The Hoople '74 show at the Fillmore, I’d like to pass on some observations Ian Hunter made about putting the band back together...man.

Hunter told Ultimate Classic Rock, they had been thinking about doing these Mott the Hoople shows for a while, because “we really wanted to give Morgan Fisher and Luther, (Arial Bender) a fair shot. Because the earlier reunions were the original five, and they never got a shot. And they were just as important.

So this is because of that, the; '74 version that did Broadway. This is the version of the band that Queen opened for, and KISS and Aerosmith and all those people. Ian is right about that.

Mott was already there and these bands were just starting the climb. He remarked, “It's like getting on the Mott bike again. We probably rehearsed five days.”

Ian compared the whole tour experience with 1974 by saying, “The sound’s better, the lights are better, the monitors are better. The airport is worse. The flights are good.”

The show at the Fillmore was really special. There were only 8 shows on this tour and the rarity factor had many grownups borderline giddy in anticipation in the Fillmore lobby just before Mott hit the stage.

It was Rare and Rockin’!