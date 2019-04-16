How Keith Richards' Side Project Helped Him Appreciate Mick Jagger More

(104.3 WOMC) -- When it comes to behind the scenes stories, let’s face it, some artists have gotten so big and legendary, that their stories, feuds, etc become a much bigger deal. It’s not equality, it’s just human nature.

The rift between Dennis DeYoung and STYX is not the same as a rift between Mick Jagger & Keith Richards. What’s cool about this is that there’s a happy ending as well.

Richards talked about the late '80s when the Stones had drifted apart. Jagger had done solo albums and while they released a pretty good album, “Dirty Work.” There was no Stones tour.

It was then that Richards put together the X-Pensive Winos album and tour. “Take It So Hard” was the hit we played here in Detroit.

The tour played Detroit at the newly revamped, “Wow, look at this” Fox Theater.

Richards said the experience of being thee frontman was a real eye-opener and made him appreciate Jagger in a whole new way.

"It widened my perspective of what everybody has to do in a band. It gave me more respect for the frontman,” Richards told Rolling Stone in a new interview. "You realize that you’re it all the time; you don’t stop."

He called his position in the Rolling Stones, ideal because he could step up front when needed and then just go back and groove with the band.

“ I have choices. The frontman has no choice," Richards said. I have to agree. Most guitar players are happy to do the Keith role as long as there’s that special guy that loves the attention and you can just say to... “ Go out there and make a spectacle of yourself.” I wonder if being in the Dick The Bruiser Band had anything to do with that.....